Williamsport, Pa – After allegedly spitting blood and throwing glass, a 52-year-old Williamsport man was charged with aggravated assault.

Raymond H. Young is accused by Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Gino V. Caschera of spitting blood and mucus on officers multiple times at Young's home in the 400 block of Germania Street, on Oct. 10.

Young allegedly slapped a woman in the face, threw glass at her, and pushed her to the ground by her face during a domestic dispute on Oct. 10, Caschera said.

"Young stated multiple times that he would 'f– her up,'" Caschera wrote.

When asked if he had anywhere else to stay, Young allegedly replied, "Yeah, take me to f– jail," according to Caschera.

As police were walking Young to their patrol vehicle, Young allegedly spit blood at an officer's feet, Caschera said.

"[The patrol officer] asked YOUNG to not spit at his feet. YOUNG then stated 'I'll spit right on you' and he spit blood directly at [the patrol officer]," Caschera wrote.

The bloody saliva allegedly landed on the patrol officer's arm. When police tried to put a mask on Young, he allegedly continued to "spit bloodied saliva on both officers," Caschera said.

"I arrived on scene at this time and observed YOUNG, with the mask on, still trying to spit at officers stating 'I would f– y'all up.' During his time in custody YOUNG made multiple threats to 'f– up' officers," Caschera wrote.

Young was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and two summary counts of harassment.

Young was confined to the Lycoming County Prison on Oct. 27 in lieu of $95,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

