Williamsport, Pa. – A 25-year-old Williamsport man allegedly screamed homophobic remarks before spitting on a female, according to city police.

Augustus G. Rueppel, 25, of Scott Street, Williamsport, was charged with felony aggravated assault fear of imminent serious bodily injury on Nov. 2.

Rueppel is accused of getting into a domestic argument with a woman about her homosexual friend while consuming alcohol around 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 600 block of Lycoming Street, Williamsport.

Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Gino V. Caschera said, "Rueppel was screaming homophobic remarks at the friend."

When asked to leave, Rueppel alegedly became aggressive, spitting on the woman multiple times, according to the criminal complaint.

"Rueppel then went outside and egan slamming his head against the door, causing his face to become bloodied," Caschera wrote.

Rueppel allegedly went back inside the residence and pushed the woman into the kitchen, not allowing her to leave. For that, he was charged with misdemeanor false imprisonment, according to court records.

The woman's family reportedly arrived at this time.

"Rueppel went outside to fight the family, but police arrived on scene,' Caschera wrote.

Caschera noted that Rueppel "had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person" and struggled to stand on his own.

While being taken into custody, Rueppel allegedly spit blood and mucus directly onto the face of a police corporal.

In addition to the charges described above, Rueppel also was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and one summary count of public drunkenness.

Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Gary A. Whiteman set Rueppel's bail at $50,000 monetary on Nov. 3.

Rueppel was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on Nov. 3, unable to post bail.

He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey on Nov. 10.

Docket sheet