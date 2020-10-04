Williamsport, Pa. – After allegedly running naked down Memorial Avenue, a Williamsport man was charged with indecent exposure, Lycoming County Court records state.

Dominque I. Thomas, 30, of the 1100 block of Memorial Ave., is accused of running naked down his own street on Aug. 14 around 6:12 p.m.

The original report said a Black male was running through the park naked, Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Thad Trafford wrote.

Trafford said he observed the male running in the middle of Memorial Avenue completely naked when he arrived on the scene.

"As I exited my vehicle, the male laid down in a grassy area and began to yell words that made little to no sense. Numerous bystanders exited their residence to observe the public inconvenience that Thomas was causing," Trafford wrote.

Thomas apparently did not comply when Trafford told him to place his hands behind his back because he was under arrest, according to the affidavit.

"As I grabbed Thomas's wrist, Thomas refused to comply and began pulled his arm from my grasp and stood up," Trafford said.

Other officers arrived on the scene and Thomas eventually submitted to handcuffing, according to the affidavit.

"Thomas continued to show signs of impairment and also admitted to using PCP," Trafford wrote.

Thomas was transported to UPMC for medical evaluation, police said.

Thomas was charged with one misdemeanor count each of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He also was charged with one summary count of public drunkenness and similar misconduct.