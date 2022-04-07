Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said when a young girl was told to walk three miles to school, she instead went to a church and confessed to being sexually assaulted by a family member.

Bryheem Bradshaw, 39, of Williamsport allegedly snuck into the relative’s room multiple times between Sept. 2021 and Feb. 2022, assaulting her in numerous ways.

According to an affidavit filed through Judge Christian Frey’s office, Bradshaw put his hands over the accuser’s mouth and told her to stop if she attempted to yell for help. Bradshaw allegedly slapped the accuser across the face one night when she kicked him.

Over the course of a two-week period that began on Jan. 13, 2022, authorities said Bradshaw allegedly assaulted the teenager every night. Bradshaw, who authorities said was nearly 40 at the time of the alleged assaults, entered the accuser’s bedroom, stripped down, and then got into bed with the then 13-year-old.

Authorities said Bradshaw was arrested in February and released in early March when his bond was changed. According to the report, the accuser was scared Bradshaw would continue to assault her after his release.

“There were at least 15 assaults that occurred by Bryheem,” wrote Officer Ericka Heath.

Bradshaw was charged with 15 counts each of first-degree felony statutory sexual assault, second-degree felony sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and incest of a minor. Bradshaw was also charged with a count each of third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

Court records show Bradshaw was denied bail during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Christian Frey. Bradshaw was charged with four felonies on Feb. 9, 2022. Those felony charges included possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Bradshaw was given $150,000 monetary bond during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Frey. That bond was changed to unsecured on March 4 and Bradshaw was released from custody.

