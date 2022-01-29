Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man denied allegations he assaulted two juveniles as they lived at a residence in Loyalsock Township.

Bradley Laverne Rinker, 33, of Williamsport, was charged with two counts each of second-degree felony aggravated indecent assault and third-degree corruption of minors.

Two accusers came forward and spoke with state police on June 28, 2021. During the interviews, authorities said both juveniles stated Rinker had touched them inappropriately.

The first accuser said Rinker placed his hand down her pants, touching her vagina. The second accuser said Rinker groped her breast while she slept. Several more interviews were conducted with the accusers, who gave additional detailed accounts of the abuse.

Rinker was interviewed by troopers with PSP Montoursville on July 29 of 2021 and denied the abuse allegations.

State Police said the first accuser would have been between eight and nine at the time of the assaults. The second accuser would have been between nine and ten.

Rinker, who was 17 to 18 years older than the accusers at the time of the alleged assaults, was also charged with first-degree and second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault.

Rinker was arraigned on Jan. 19 before magistrate Judge Gary Whiteman and given $25,000 monetary bail. Rinker posted the same day and was released from custody.

Court records show Rinker will appear before Whiteman for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 31.

