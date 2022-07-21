Williamsport, Pa. — Two grants have been awarded for traffic signal improvements in Lycoming County as part of a PennDOT project in the state.

Williamsport was awarded a $326,796 grant for the upgrade of traffic signals at East Fourth and Mulberry Streets. Loyalsock Township received $716,594 for modernization of the traffic signal at Third Street and Norway Road.

The Williamsport grant will complete the funding needed to make East Fourth Street two-ways between Basin and Mulberry Street and new streetscape to match the improvements completed on East Third Street in 2019.

The grants are part of Pennsylvania’s Green Light-Go project to help improve traffic safety across the commonwealth.

Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. Williamsport is one of 70 municipalities in Pennsylvania that received a combined total of more than $37.8 million in grants from the program.

Since 2016, Lycoming College and the City of Williamsport have worked in partnership to revitalize the Old City or East End of the city. The neighborhood has seen the construction of the College’s Krapf Gateway Center, streetscape and infrastructure work, and currently Lycoming’s new Trachte Music Center which will open fall 2022.

In addition, as part of the larger vision for Old City, Pine Ridge Construction Management will develop a mixed-use facility along Basin Street between Third and Fourth Streets, with retail, dining, office, and residential spaces.

“This state investment will provide an opportunity to reinvent this section of Williamsport into a more walkable and more accessible place, while improving conditions for motorists,” Sen. Gene Yaw said. “I am pleased to advocate on behalf of this project that strengthens the quality and character of life in the city.”

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter was also pleased to have received the grants and, with it, opportunities for the city.

“Coupled with recent development in the surrounding area, this revitalization project in Williamsport’s Old City will generate new energy in a neighborhood that has been stagnant for decades. There will be convenient parking, exciting new attractions for all residents, as well as a multi-modal element, including walking and cycling paths,” said Slaughter. “With every step of this project, we’re closer to our goal, and I’m delighted to see its progression.”

Lycoming College continues to be committed to their partnership with the city.

“Lycoming College is committed to the Williamsport community and has partnered well with the City of Williamsport to bring significant change to the Old City Neighborhood that is adjacent to our campus,” said Kent C. Trachte, president of Lycoming College.

“I am grateful for the City’s partnership and the Commonwealth’s support, both of which have made possible some essential investments in infrastructure and traffic,” Trachte said. “Improvements like these will help to attract private investors, spurring the economic vitality that will make Old City a vibrant center of activity.”

PennDOT offered grants totaling nearly $38 million to 70 municipalities across the state this year.

