Williamsport, Pa. — For the furry ones protecting the streets of Williamsport, it can get dangerous.

Luckily, there are good groups willing to help keep our K9 officers on the streets safe through donations of specialty made vests. One such vest will be headed to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, who announced this week that K9 Officer Tacoma would be receiving one.

The vest is a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and will be sponsored by Williamsport West Veterinary Hospital in DuBoistown. According to a press release from Williamsport Bureau of Police, the vest is expected to arrive within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contribution in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities call 508-824-6978. You can also mail contributions to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.