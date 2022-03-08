Williamsport, Pa. -- High winds are to blame for the collapse of half a double home on the 700 block of Grace St. in Williamsport on Monday night.

According to Williamsport Bureau of Fire Chief Sam Aungst, no one was injured in the partial collapse. Some of the debris hit the home next door, but no evacuations were necessary.

The home had been unoccupied, according to Aungst.

"Some time ago, maybe two to three years ago, people were working on the house. The whole wall in the back has been missing," Aungst said.

He said it was likely the wind caught inside the open structure and put stress on the west wall, causing the collapse.

"As recently as Friday we had talked about that property and what to do with it," Aungst said.

In the daylight, a view of the home from the alley behind the property shows the disrepair. Tarps are caught up in the debris.

It was a busy evening for emergency responders. "We had 12 calls in a matter of about an hour," Aungst said.



