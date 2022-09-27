Williamsport, Pa. — Opening arguments for a Lycoming County man accused in the shooting death of a 31-year-old mother of four began Tuesday, with the late woman's husband taking the stand first.

The trial centers around Antwan McClain and the shooting death of Jimia Alston on Oct. 15, 2020. Assistant District Attorney Kirsten Gardner pointed directly at the 38-year-old McClain and claimed he was responsible for Alston’s death.

During Gardner's opening arguments, several people in attendance cried and let out audible gasps. Judge Kenneth Brown requested people in the courtroom refrain from making comments or reactions to testimony, but some found it difficult.

Alston’s husband of five years took the stand as the opening witness and described an affair between his wife and the defendant. Recordings of his 911 calls the night of the shooting were played for the courtroom.

During the call moments after the shooting, Alston's husband can be heard asking for help and describing the defendant, even telling the operator he knew who shot his wife.

A second witness, who was at the home the night of the shooting, testified that she knew it was McClain. The defense questioned her reliability because she admitted to using PCP and smoking a blunt the night of the shooting.

McClain is accused of firing a single shot in the direction of Alston and her husband while they were on their porch. Several other people, including Alston’s four young daughters, were inside the home located near the 500 block of Louisa Street at the time of the shooting.

McClain is facing charges of first-degree felony criminal homicide; aggravated assault; firearms not to be carried without a license; possession of a firearm; discharge a firearm into an occupied structure; flight to avoid apprehension; recklessly endangering another person; and possession of a weapon.

McClain was denied bail and incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after being charged on Dec. 29 of 2020.

