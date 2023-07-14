Williamsport, Pa. — In 1999 a group of athletes captured the area's attention, taking supporters on a remarkable journey that ended in Hershey.

Chevon Troutman was a key piece of Williamsport High School’s run to a state championship in basketball. Friday, he became a permanent fixture downtown being added the Williamsport Sports Walk.

“It shows the importance I had for this area that I didn’t know I had,” Troutman said. “To look at the ground and know I have a stamp in the city I grew up in is great. To have that support from the city means a lot. I do feel the love.”

After high school, Troutman continued to play at Division I Pittsburgh and was named first-team All-Big East in 2005. He then bounced around to several different leagues as a professional in Europe.

Troutman was named to the All-German League Team twice, was a two-time French League All-Star, and Polish and German League Champion throughout his professional career.

The love was certainly there Friday as members of the Williamsport community and Troutman’s family showed up to celebrate the accomplishment. Troutman received the honor earlier this year at the Crosscutters Hot Stove.

“It doesn’t even hit until it actually happens like right now,” Troutman said. “It means a lot. I’m forever grateful. I can’t say more.”

Troutman spoke about being a part of the state championship team. Mayor Derek Slaughter, Troutman’s teammate, gave the opening remarks before Troutman thanked his family, friends, and supporters.

“Districts for me wasn’t good enough,” Troutman said. “I didn’t know I would play sports. I didn’t grow up in a family like that. It was more about taking care of the family. It was nice to have that opportunity to get out there and play.”

That opportunity gave residents of the city and surrounding areas a chance to dream with a special talent. Troutman was a highlight reel on the court. In person, he’s even better.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.