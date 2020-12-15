Schenectady, N.Y. – Antwan McClain, wanted in connection with the homicide of Jimia Alston in Williamsport, recently was arrested by U.S. Marshals in New York State.

McClain, 36, is accused of shooting Alston at 506 Louisa St., Williamsport, on Oct. 15.

The Marshals' regional task force arrested McClain in Schenectady, N.Y. on Dec. 10.

He was transported back to Pennsylvania and arraigned today by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle, who denied him bail.

McClain was committed to the Lycoming County Prison.

"The City of Williamsport and the Williamsport Bureau of Police would like to thank the United States Marshals Service, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office for their assistance with this investigation," City Police said.