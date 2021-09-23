Williamsport, Pa. – Despite the heavy rainfall, the Williamsport Firefighters found themselves busy responding to a structure fire on Basin St. early this morning.

At 8:36 a.m. city firefighters were dispatched to 201 Basin St. for a structure fire.

City units arrived on scene with smoke showing from a one story strip mall and found a fire in one of the stores, according to Williamsport Firefighters Local 736.

The fire was declared a 2nd alarm fire and 6 off-duty firefighters and several volunteer departments were called to the scene.

The responders were able to put the fire out, while Ladder 20 stood by at headquarters.

NorthcentralPa.com readers shared their concerns and images in the scanner report posted on Facebook when the call was first made.