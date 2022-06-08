Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Finance Committee discussed the future of City Hall during a June 7 meeting, addressing the possibility of auctioning the building and using an appraisal service.

On Thursday, June 9, Williamsport City Council will vote on handing appraisal services for the building to Nesterick Appraisal and Consulting.

Nesterick is the appraiser used by Roan Real Estate—one of the agencies that submitted a proposal to sell the building—but the city would not be committing to using Roan for the sale if they choose Nesterick.

City engineer Jon Sander said that current talks are "leaning towards" auctioning the building because "it's very fair and transparent."

Mayor Derek Slaughter was quick to point out that this is not the administration's final decision, saying they're not "100 percent committed" to holding an auction.

Slaughter said that city solicitors told him that the first step in determining what to do with City Hall was to get an appraisal done.

Sander said that it was necessary if the city decided to "liquidate" City Hall.

When asked by Councilmember Elizabeth Miele if the appraiser's value must be followed by the city, both Sander and Slaughter said that it did not.

Jon Sander was also asked if he had updated his estimates on the cost to make necessary repairs.

Sander said that he had updated his estimate, adding an additional $100,000 from his previous estimate. His current estimated cost of repairs is $6.1 million.

He said he knows city codes administrator Joe Girardi's figure as well, but didn't share, as he didn't want to "put words in [Girardi's] mouth."

Miele asked to be kept updated throughout the process.

Nesterick's services would cost the city $4500.

The resolution was forwarded to council with a positive recommendation from councilmembers Miele, Eric Beiter, and Randy Allison.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.