Williamsport, Pa. – A female pedestrian reported to police that a male driver showed her the barrel of a handgun after "cat calling" her as she walked on West Fourth Street.

In a criminal complaint filed on May 5, Andre William Taylor, 58, of Williamsport, is charged by Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Ericka Heath with misdemeanor counts of stalking, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats.

"Taylor admitted that his intent was to 'put fear in her heart,'" Heath said.

The woman reported to police around 11:50 a.m. on May 1 that a man was "cat calling" her outside of a convenience store in the 1100 block of West Fourth Street.

She said he followed her in a dark sedan as she walked away. He allegedly opened his car door in the middle of the street and showed her the barrel of a black handgun near his waistband.

"[The woman] stated the male called her a 'dirty whore'...[She] stated the male said 'I have a gun', 'I'll shoot you', and 'You have nothing on me'," Heath said.

Witnesses inside and outside of the store told police they saw a male become agitated after the female ignored him.

"Taylor matches the physical description given by witnesses and the description of the male I observed on the surveillance videos," Heath said.

Taylor was confined to the Lycoming County Prison on May 5 in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail set by county Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey.

Docket sheet