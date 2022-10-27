Harrisburg, Pa. – Two projects in the City of Williamsport received a total of $1.6 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) today to breathe new life into Williamsport’s Old City neighborhood, off the Basin Street exit.

“These projects will support the businesses that anchor the city and improve the flow of street and pedestrian traffic,” state Sen. Gene Yaw said. “Practical upgrades like this preserve the charm and will have a transformative impact on the City and Lycoming County. I was proud to offer my full support for the RACP applications.”

Yaw is also helping the city get a number of other state grants for the projects.

The Old City Williamsport Mixed-Use Development project ($1,000,000) is a public-private partnership designed to bring a public parking facility (totaling 165 — 195 spaces), retail/dining space, professional office space, and new residences to Old City, thereby promoting the vitality of the neighborhood and setting the stage for further private investment.

This comes after the Williamsport City Council approved $1.469 million in federal ARPA funding to Old City development last month. The Lycoming County Commissioners also approved over $1 million in funding for the project.

The RACP scope, preparation for the public parking garage, will have substantial public benefit. This transformative project demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships in advancing community development.

The River Valley Plaza project ($600,000) is part of the Old City East 3rd Street Gateway Strategy, a multi-year plan to spur economic development in the neighborhood. The renovation will upgrade the outside of the building and improve the parking lot, sidewalks, and drive-thru lanes.

RACP, a $3.1 billion program administered through the Office of the Budget, provides grants for development projects that boost the economic, civic, cultural, recreational or historical value of the surrounding community.

