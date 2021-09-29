Williamsport, Pa. -- Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner announced the retirement of former Chief Lycoming County detective William Weber on Wednesday.

The detective has been in law enforcement for 40 years, according to Gardner's statement.

The DA's statement is as follows:

"Upon arrival to the office Tuesday, September 28, I was provided with a copy of the Attorney General’s Sealed Search Warrants in the Myrtle Beach/Williamsport Baseball matter. I immediately requested a meeting with Detective Weber. During this meeting, Detective Weber informed me that he was retiring, effective immediately. Today is Detective Weber’s 40th anniversary as a law enforcement officer.

Ryan Gardner

District Attorney

Lycoming County"

The "Myrtle Beach/Williamsport Baseball matter" referenced in the DA's statement is related to an investigation into allegations of sexual assault of a former Williamsport Area High School baseball player in March of 2018 during a trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

In May 2020 Gardner referred the investigation to the PA Attorney General's office, citing a conflict of interest. He wrote:

"Prior to taking office in January, it was difficult to ignore the many questions surrounding the alleged sexual misconduct by a member of the WASD baseball team during an organized team tournament held in South Carolina. The sexual misconduct was reportedly captured on video. It was further suggested that more than one video existed that potentially depicted additional sexual misconduct committed upon one or more other unnamed victims/teammates."

Gardner continued, "Although the sexual misconduct at issue occurred in South Carolina, the subsequent investigation conducted by one or more WASD Administrators and the Lycoming County Detectives Office coupled with the potential involvement of a local law firm has deservedly drawn intense scrutiny by both the media and the public."

Addressing issues of impartiality in an investigation that was already underway before he took office, Gardner referred the matter to the Office of Attorney General.

The Williamsport Area School District was prompted to address rumors swirling on social media regarding the issue as well.

According to a statement released by district in January 2020 regarding that incident:

"Near the end of the 2017-2018 school year, local law enforcement brought to the district’s attention an alleged incident involving indecent and inappropriate behavior by a baseball player during the team’s spring trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

"The information had not been previously reported to any district administrator or employee. Once the district was contacted, a prompt investigation was completed and appropriate discipline was issued. Federal educational privacy laws prohibit the district from disclosing any specifics regarding what discipline was levied and who was involved," the district's statement said.

"In addition to the district’s own investigation, the matter was investigated by outside agencies, including the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office and law enforcement in Myrtle Beach."

According to multiple sources, Detective William Weber was involved with handling the DA's investigation at the time of the allegations.

This is a developing story.