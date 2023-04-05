Williamsport, Pa. — During every Crosscutters home game this season, the team and its partner EQT will present a special Military Salute to active and retired military members.

During the Salute, nominated members of the armed forces will be highlighted in a pregame ceremony.

Cutters Vice President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi stated, “While our debt to those who have defended our freedom can never be repaid, we look forward to shining the spotlight on just some of the brave individuals from our area who are or have served our country. The Crosscutters are thrilled to be able to provide this well-deserved recognition again this season to these men and women thanks to the support of our partner EQT.”

To nominate someone for the Military Salute program, simply fill out the short online nomination form available at crosscutters.com. Those chosen will receive:

4 tickets to the selected Cutters game

A $25 Cutters gift card

Recognition on the field prior to the game

Ceremonial 1st pitch honors

Nominations will remain open until all 40 available spots have been filled.

The Crosscutters also support active and retired military with Thank You Thursdays presented by the Master Sgt. Sean Thomas Foundation and Hamilton Patriot. The program provides a free pair of tickets to any Thursday home game for those showing a military ID (active or veteran) at the box office.

