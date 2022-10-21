Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Crosscutters have released the schedule for their 25th anniversary season kicking off this summer.

There are 40 home games planned for the 2023 season. Opening Night will be held on June 1 in a match between the Cutters and the State College Spikes.

All Monday through Saturday games will begin at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Sunday games begin at 4:05 p.m. with gates opening at 3 p.m. The Cutters home game on July 4 will feature a special 1:05 p.m. start.

Williamsport Crosscutters Vice President of Marketing & Public Relations, Gabe Sinicropi, said, “We are extremely excited to be planning our 25th anniversary season. We can’t wait to celebrate with all of our fans and look forward to announcing our full promotional calendar as the season draws closer.”

A split season format will again be utilized in 2023 with the first half featuring top draft-eligible prospects from across the country (June 1 – July 4) and professional players filling rosters in the second half (July 7 - Sept. 2). The first-place team from each half will meet in the MLB Draft League Championship Game on Sept. 4.

Williamsport captured the 2nd half title in 2022, falling to West Virginia 10-6 in the Championship Game.

The league has announced that all games will be 9-innings in 2023. In previous seasons, teams played a limited number of 7-inning contests. The MLB Draft League will also be instituting a pitch clock next season, with details to be released at a later date. In the league’s first two seasons, over 130 players have been drafted or signed professional contracts.

MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans for the 2023 season go on sale Nov. 1 and are available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters at (570) 326-3389.

