Williamsport, Pa. — Fans of the Williamsport Crosscutters will soon have the opportunity to meet the team, collect autographs, and take a chance at some giveaways.

The Crosscutters are hosting a "Meet the Cutters" reception that's free to attend for all fans. The reception will be held on Wednesday, May 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

Cutters manager Jesse Litsch and the whole squad of Crosscutters players and coaches will be in attendance along with Cutters mascot Boomer.

Throughout the event, there will be prize giveaways and complimentary food and drinks from the event's sponsors. The event is sponsored by Country Store Brand Meats and Pepsi, so guests are invited to enjoy Country Store hot dogs, Pepsi beverages, and snacks.

Visitors to this event can purchase ticket plans, opening night tickets, and new Cutters merchandise throughout the evening. Ticket plans and single game tickets are also available online at Crosscutters.com/Tickets or by calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

The Cutters' 25th Anniversary season begins the next day on Thursday, June 1. Williamsport will host the State College Spikes at 6:35 p.m. for a game presented by Muncy Bank & Trust and WILQ. The first 1,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a free Cutters magnet schedule.

All veterans and active-duty military can receive two free tickets, courtesy of American Legion Post 104, Hamilton-Patriot, and the MSG Sean Thomas Foundation, by showing military ID at the box office.

Opening night is also Thirsty Thursday at the stadium, featuring $3 domestic pints and $1 off all craft beer.

