Williamsport, Pa. — Fans of the Williamsport Crosscutters age 12 and under or 60 and over now have the chance to nab a membership to two age-specific Crosscutters clubs.

Membership perks include ticket vouchers, exclusive merchandise, and discounts at the Sawmill Team Store.

Membership to Boomer's Kids Club is free and available for children ages 12 and under thanks to the support of Lycoming Candy. Each membership includes a free ticket voucher to each Sunday home game in 2023 (6 games total); permission to join the Cutters on the field for the National Anthem every Sunday; an exclusive prize drawing at every Sunday home game; 10 percent off purchases at the Sawmill Team Store all season; and 20 percent off purchases at Lycoming Candy.

The Senior Loggers Club is accessible to fans age 60 and over. The club is sponsored by UPMC, but it does have a $35 membership fee. Membership includes a ticket voucher for every Sunday home game in 2023 (6 games total); a meal voucher for each Sunday game; an exclusive Senior Loggers Club shirt; early entry to Sunday games via the MVP Gate; and a 10 percent discount on Sawmill Team Store purchases all season.

Fans can register for both clubs online at crosscutters.com or by calling (570) 326-3389. Membership in each club is limited and fans are encouraged to sign up as early as possible.

The season opens on Thursday, June 1 with a game against the State College Spikes at Muncy Bank Ballpark. In addition to club memberships, MVP Club season tickets, bonus books, and mini plans are now available.

