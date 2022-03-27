Williamsport, Pa. -- The MLB Draft League has released 2022 preseason roster assignments for the league’s six teams, including the Williamsport Crosscutters.

The Crosscutters' roster features 31 players, including 18 pitchers, two catchers, seven infielders and four outfielders. Two players who played with the Cutters last season are returning this year: 1B Hogan McIntosh and 2021 Team MVP OF/1B Lance Logsdon.

The player roster represents 16 different states plus Puerto Rico, Canada, and the Dominican Republic and range in age from 18-23. RHP Alexis Negron is the lone Pennsylvania product on the Cutters roster, hailing from Waynesboro. He is currently a freshman at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa.

Over 30 players who played last year in the MLB Draft League return for a second year, including 2021 Crosscutters RHP Troy Taylor who will pitch for State College and former Cutter infielder Alec Burns who will join West Virginia. The 2021 MLB Draft League campaign saw a total of 39 players drafted by MLB Clubs and over 90 players signing pro contracts.

The full roster is available in the .pdf below.

The Cutters previously announced that former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jesse Litsch will manage the squad in 2022 and will be joined on the staff by pitching coach Jeff De La Concha and hitting coach Adonis Smith. Other managers announced for the 2022 MLB Draft League season include Joe Oliver (Frederick), Homer Bush (Mahoning Valley), Dave Trembley (State College), Jeff Manto (Trenton) and Jedd Gyroko (West Virginia).

The 2022 Williamsport Crosscutters home opener is scheduled for Thursday, June 2 at Muncy Bank Ballpark as the Cutters host the State College Spikes. The team has announced new game times for the upcoming season with Monday-Saturday contests starting at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday games at 4:05 p.m. Gates open one hour prior to game time.

The 2022 season features 40 home games at Muncy Bank Ballpark, more than ever before, and the debut of a new $700,000 video board to enhance the fan experience. MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans are now available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.



