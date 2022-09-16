Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport City Council arrived at number of changes to city infrastructure and programming at their Thursday meeting.

Levee System

Council moved to approve testing services for the levee system's relief wells, which are designed to reduce pressure on levees during flood conditions.

The contract to inspect all 102 wells in the system was given to GEO-Technology Associates (GTA) for a total of $158,000.

Additionally, the contract will also see GTA remove sediment build up from 25 of the relief wells. These wells need inspected every five years, according to City Engineer Jon Sander.

Like other work on the levee system, this will paid for through the use of the city's ARPA funds.

Sander also provided an update on designs for repairs to the seven "worst" cross pipes in the levee system.

Wood Environment Solutions, the engineering firm which awarded the $66,500 engineering contract back in April, will begin bidding for construction services in about two months, according to Sander. All seven of these cross pipes are located in the Newberry section of the city.

Tree planting in Newberry

Other efforts will begin development in Newberry, including replacing trees along 4th street in that section of the city.

Council approved the purchase of 42 trees of two different varietals that will be placed along the street. The trees will be purchased for $5,000 from Schichtel's Nursery in New York.

The trees were initially removed for work to completed by PennDOT, but that work stopped and is not expected to restart until 2028.

According to Councilmember Randy Allison, that section of 4th Street has been without trees for a number of years.

City Director of Public Works Scott Livermore said the trees should arrive and be planted by November.

It is unknown at this time if the trees will need to be removed again in five years, when PennDOT is expected to restart work on 4th Street.

Project Lifesaver

Council also approved the transfer of Project Lifesaver over to the Lycoming County United Way.

Lifesaver is meant to assist families and caregivers of individuals with autism spectrum disorders, Down syndrome, and Alzheimer’s disease by providing individuals with a small personal transmitter around the wrist or ankle that emits a distinct tracking signal.

Previously, the Williamsport Bureau of Fire worked with The Hope Foundation for 12 years to provide this service to residents of Williamsport.

The goal is to make this a countywide program, according to Fire Chief Sam Aungst. Project Lifesaver is provided at no cost to the city.

