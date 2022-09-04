Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport City Council approved spending $1.4 million for multiple projects throughout what has come to be called “Old City.”

Along with moving forward on various Old City projects, council also approved some work pertaining to the levee system that totals $195,000.

The largest expenditure for the Old City projects comes as an American Rescue Plan Act transfer ordinance to Pine Ridge Construction and Lycoming College for their joint project that looks to “blur the lines” between the college and the city.

Related reading: 'What the Old City can and will be': Groundbreaking kicks off new development in Williamsport

Council approved the first reading of the transfer ordinance for a total of $1.47 million.

Councilmember Vince Pulizzi said the figures Pine Ridge provided show the city will receive an annual tax credit of $200,000, allowing the city to make a “return on investment” in around four years.

The project, centered around the corner of Basin and East Third streets, will consist of a mix of residential housing, retail, dining, and commercial space. There is also the planned construction of a parking garage that will feature a rooftop park and beer garden that’s open to the public.

The total cost of the project is $25 million, with the bulk of the funding coming from Pine Ridge and Rivers Edge Capital. The rest of the funding will be provided between the city, funding 3.5%; the county, funding 3.9%; and the state, funding 3.9% as well.

Lycoming County approved there share of the funding back in August for over $1 million, leading to a minor spat between the county commissioners as Commissioner Scott Metzger was unable to attend the meeting where the spending was approved.

State Sen. Gene Yaw has been involved in getting state funding and has helped secure 12 grants from the state for the project.

Williamsport City Council approved the first reading with a 7-0 vote.

Additionally, the city also approved $861,000 in spending on E. Fourth Street improvements construction to contractor Glenn Hawbaker that will further develop Old City.

City Engineer Jon Sander said the improvement will include a new roadway, waterline, lighting, and a sidewalk.

Council approved the resolution with a 7-0 vote.

The final Old City development approved by council Thursday is the submission of a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) on behalf of the River Valley Plaza/Starbucks improvement project, located off the Basin Street exit. The RACP grant being applied for is not to exceed $4 million and will come at no cost to the city, according to Councilmember Elizabeth Miele.

Pine Ridge is also involved in the River Valley Plaza renovations.

Related Reading: Renovations coming to River Valley Plaza and Starbucks in Williamsport

Miele said that the city is acting as a passthrough entity for the grant’s submission process. Miele also noted that this is just the preliminary application for the grant.

If selected, the developers will be required to fill out a far more involved application in November.

One of the major goals of the project is to ease traffic in the crowded plaza, which has all 18 units occupied, by adding an additional drive-thru to Starbucks, additional lighting, and improvement of sidewalks and traffic flow.

They will also renovate the exterior of the plaza and Starbucks.

The plaza’s co-owner, Rick Mahonsky, said, “I want River Valley Plaza to be the jewel of Williamsport.”

Mahonsky said the plaza is a perfect opportunity for the city to present a “great first impression” to those coming off the Basin Street exit with a new, modern storefront instead of the ‘80s strip mall look it has now.

The resolution for the grant application was approved in 7-0 vote.

Levee system Inspection

As for the levee, council approved inspection services in the amount of $132,800 for the 70 cross pipes in the levee system to Jordan Services, an Ohio-based company.

Sander said the city received one other proposal that was over $310,000.

This inspection is required by the Army Corps of Engineers to be completed every five years. The city has not done one in six years, according to Sander.

The inspection is set to be completed next fall and will not slow down any of the work being done on the levees, Sander said. Work includes the Army Corps evaluation and repairs to the “worst” cross pipes in the system.

The resolution was passed with a 7-0 vote by council.

Tangentially connected to the levee is the council’s approval for design work totaling $63,000 from Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions for Grafius Run to stop flooding of debris and water. This contract also includes updating the city’s “interior drainage model” which is required for the Army Corps levee certification process.

Sander said the problem with Grafius Run is two-fold: there’s too much water coming and too much debris.

The solution is for Wood to design “detention basins” on both sides of the run to contain the water and debris, according to Sander.

Wood was also awarded a contract back in April for the design work on the cross pipes mentioned above.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year or early next.

Council approved the resolution with a 7-0 vote.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.