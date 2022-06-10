Williamsport Pa. — Nesterick Appraisal and Consulting has withdrawn their offer to provide appraisal services for City Hall. This was revealed during the Williamsport City Council meeting June 9.

City engineer Jon Sander said that he received another offer from an appraiser, but he did not name them.

Sander said that he plans to have another resolution for appraisal services back in front of council within the next couple weeks.

The next council meeting is scheduled to be held June 23.

In Other News

Council will also start looking through the departmental budgets this summer, with a plan to go department by department.

The largest portion of the city budget is for the fire and police departments, which account for 80 percent of the city's budget. The entire approved budget for 2022 was $28 million.

Council also approved the hiring of Kris Black as the city's information technology director.

Black already works in that role, having previously been hired by the River Valley Transit (RVT), but with the intended separation of RVT from the City, Black had to be formally approved.

RVT is set to separate from the city on July 1, becoming the River Valley Transit Authority.

