Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport City council approved the appointment of Shawna Royal as new city treasurer while officially accepting the resignation of Nicholas Grimes during their meeting Thursday night.

Grimes, who has served as treasurer since 2015, submitted his letter of resignation on April 15.

Royal, who currently works as a bank teller at Jersey Shore Bank, said during her interview for the position on April 26 that Grimes had informed her of the opening for the treasurer.

“I’ve known [Grimes] for a number of years,” Royal said, “he thought that I would be a perfect fit for this position.”

Yoder said that Royal needs a few weeks to resign from her current position prior to starting as treasurer.

She was approved unanimously five to zero by the council.

Council members Bonnie Katz and Vince Pulizzi were unable to attend the meeting. Council member Elizabeth Miele was in attendance virtually but was experiencing technical difficulties.

RVTA board

The council also approved Noah Bower to the River Valley Transit Authority (RVTA) board.

Bower has prior experience in transportation, currently working for Loyalsock School District as a transportation supervisor.

Bower was confirmed to the position with a unanimous four to zero vote. His appointment fills the last seat on the board.

The first training for the board will take place Wednesday, May 4. The boards first official meeting will follow later in the month.

The date for the city and RVTA to separate is set for July 1.

Williamsport City police chaplain

The first reading of an ordinance for the creation of the position of police chaplain was also handled at Thursday night's meeting.

Williamsport Police Chief Justin Snyder said that the idea for the program came about after the chaplain for the Scranton Police Department reached out to him.

The city has had chaplains previously. This new program is more expansive than those previous positions.

“It’s going to be a uniformed chaplain,” Snyder said, “he’s going to have a police uniform that’s clearly marked as chaplain, and that person is going to be embedded within the police department.”

The position will include the chaplain going on ride-alongs with officers. Snyder said the chaplain will “open up conduit…for the officers to have somebody to talk to.”

All participation in the program from officers would be voluntary, he said.

The position will require applicants to complete a “police chaplain training certification.”

“They will have to provide police chaplain credentials,” Snyder said.

The department currently has a candidate going through the screening process for the position.

The vote for final approval of the ordinance will take place next council meeting, May 12.

Parks and recreation

The council also approved construction contracts for Lose Park and the Shaw Park splash pad with Landserv Inc.

Landserv will be working in conjunction with Aqua Underground on the splash pad. The splash pad contract is for $328,000, while the Lose Park contract is for $384,374.70.

Both contracts were approved by council with a vote of four to zero.

