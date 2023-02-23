Williamsport, Pa. — Changes to compensation and health insurance benefits for members of Williamsport city council were proposed at their meeting on Feb. 16 by Council President Adam Yoder.

By law, council sets elected officials salaries every four years. Council members are compensated $3,000 a year plus benefits. That number has remained the same since 1972.

Yoder’s proposal will increase council salaries to $10,000 a year while eliminating insurance benefits.

According to Yoder, it is estimated this will save the city approximately $80,000-$100,000 a year.

“This idea of shifting the structure of compensation has been discussed a couple of times with the goal of bringing it into the twenty-first century,” Yoder said.

County commissioners recently approved salary increases for themselves and elected row officers. Yoder said that is common practice in both the public and private sectors.

Yoder also noted state legislators and congress routinely make cost-of-living adjustments for themselves.

If council had done the same since 1972, Yoder said, it would equal out to the current proposal. He said aligning compensation of the part-time role equals out to a part-time job in the current economy.

“We’re in the ballpark. It’s a win-win and I hope the public sees it that way. It’s the right thing to do,” Yoder said.

Councilmember Bonnie Katz reiterated that Yoder’s proposal will save taxpayer dollars. It will not go into effect until 2024.

It is not uncommon, Katz said, for a council member to accept full insurance but still have to pay in to the system out-of-pocket and receive virtually nothing in compensation. Some council members do not accept benefits.

“We would save a lot of money without taking insurance. It’s not a small sum,” said Katz, who is seeking election to a fourth term. “But at least get compensated for what we do on council.”

Katz said the changes will be in line with other cities of the same classification across Pennsylvania.

A deficit of public interest to serve on council, she hinted, also justifies the changes as a means to make serving on council worthwhile for potential candidates.

“To say it’s a part time job is kind of sad,” Katz said. “We put a lot of time into what we do every week. These adjustments are not out of line.”

The current compensation system for council members was designed so they would not have to pay out to health insurance, but since then costs have increased dramatically.

“We’re talking quite a few years when this was set up,” Katz said.

She added at the time insurance costs were manageable. “As insurance got more expensive we were getting a lot of pushback because medical insurance is really costing the city quite a lot of money.”

Elected in 2011, Katz said council business was not as complicated but since then much has changed.

Council members can spend upwards of 20 hours a week between committee assignments and constituent services before even attending council meetings, according to Katz.

Katz chairs one council committee and sits on two others.

Mayor Derek Slaughter said he is waiting to see what options city council members coalesce around.

Any decisions by council will be passed by ordinance after its second reading. Yoder is hopeful any changes will include implementing an increase mechanism to avoid future discussion.

“Something will pass. We’re at the window where we have to do this. So we have to pass something,” he said.

The topic will be on council’s agenda at their next public meeting on Thursday, March 2.

