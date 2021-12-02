Williamsport, Pa. -- Williamsport city council held their second budget work session on the third floor of city government's temporary home at the Trade and Transit Center on Wednesday. Among the topics discussed were the department of public safety, general government, human resources, finance, and administration.

Police Chief Justin Snyder said the department of public safety's requested budget for salaries was $444,500; $80,000 for workers compensation, $21,551 for pensions at an overall subtotal of $105,945.00 for personnel services. Office rentals are $75,700, and $3,000 for community outreach efforts. With all other costs combined totaled $184,713.00.

Councilmember Adam Yoder asked if the police space rental budget was just strictly for law enforcement purposes, to which the chief answered yes.

Snyder said the current budget proposal calls for 48 police officers in the City of Williamsport, and that the city had been given an additional $53,000 for another officer. He said the bureau's total budget accounts for $9,495,290.00 for personnel services.

Councilmember Dave Banks inquired if health costs were included in the additional funding the city was given for an additional police officer. Snyder said it was not.

Yoder asked about bringing in outside resources from neighboring boroughs as opposed to hiring a new law enforcement officer. That engagement has been ongoing, according to Snyder. "We do need the help from neighboring jurisdictions. We do have a mutual aid agreement with other agencies that come in and help," he said.

"Policing is changing, it's evolving. There are things I'd like to explore. As we have some retirements coming up, we will have flexibility in costs," Snyder said.

Snyder mentioned that the standard for municipalities of Williamsport's size was 1.67 officers per every 1,000 residents, that the city would need 68 police officers on the streets to meet those standards. Snyder also mentioned that Williamsport police officers do not have the time and resources to do the sort of community policing the bureau would prefer to do, instead of "jumping from call-to-call."

Councilmember Bonnie Katz asked about current crime statistics for Williamsport. According to Snyder, the bureau has been placing information on CrimeWatch, but for the bureau to turn that in to a report would be time-consuming. Snyder said he was hoping the bureau of police would eventually have software available to easily organize such reports in the future.

Yoder asked Snyder and Mayor Derek Slaughter where the city stands as far as regionalization efforts. Yoder, a public proponent of municipal regionalization, said the county has been talking about it for a while but has not done much.

"Regionalization is very difficult. If it were easier, it would have been done already. This is the first it has been brought up to me. It looks good on paper, but it's difficult to make happen," Snyder said.

Slaughter said that "You have pensions, unions, contracts. It's going to be a cost to taxpayers." He referenced his recent attendance at a municipal leaders conference in Lancaster and stated "regional training facilities" are becoming a trend among some communities. He also echoed Snyders sentiments that regionalization would have been completed if it was not so difficult.

"If thats a starting point I think that would be great," said Yoder.

Slaughter discussed updates with his Critical Intervention Unit initiative for the city. He said the goal was to have citizens get the help they need in a hospital rather than sitting in a prison through police force. The mayor noted that if the originally intended grant funding did not come through, American Rescue Plan funds could be available to still implement the program.

Slaughter also noted how both Geisinger and UPMC have already signed on to the initiative, but that it really will not mean anything tangible without funding.

"This does not get people out of committing a crime. If you commit a crime, you commit a crime," the mayor said. He added there was potentially $100,000 available for planning purposes, and $400-$500,000 for implementation.

Councilmember Jon Mackey, himself a former police officer, asked Snyder how many calls city police receive a month, and mentioned that certain aspects of community policing are missed when officers don't have time to focus on it. "Minor details start to get missed." Snyder said on average there are 1,000 calls each month.

Councilmember Liz Miele asked Snyder how many police calls usually involve mental health episodes, which he said on average was 1 in 10 calls. Snyder said the Critical Intervention Unit proposed by Slaughter would lesson police officer call volumes, which in turn would allow them to direct their attention to other areas.

Fire Chief Mark Killian said his department's personnel costs would be $2,366,000, life insurance $27,800, pension $1,180775.00, health insurance $2,454.000, and that the departments total budget request was $6,393.000 with 35.5 personnel in the fire department.

Yoder again brought up regionalization and and where the fire department was in the process. Killian spoke about efforts being made but said, "you're always still going to be in conversations about how to make it happen."

Katz asked Killian why the fire department listed COVID-19 expenses but the police department had not. Killian explained how the fire department acted as the "procurer" for supplies needed by the bureau of police.

Killian noted the department was currently $7,000 over budgeted repairs for vehicles.

Codes inspector Joe Gerardi said his department;s budget over time would be $789,553.00 with 7.5 total people employed in the codes office.

Katz also noted that City Clerk Janice Frank had not received a raise in three years, noting the extra work she puts in between managing projects for the administration, council, Right-to-Know requests, among other things.

Other council members seemed to agree, and Slaughter said he was happy to agree then to a modest increase, but said he felt it should be a much broader question so as to include other city employees who have also not received raises.

In other business, the next regular meeting of city council will be Thursday night at 7 p.m. and is also available to the public virtually.