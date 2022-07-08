Williamsport, Pa. — A new appraiser for City Hall has been found and approved by Williamsport City Council. This comes after the previous appraiser, Nesterick Appraisal and Consulting, withdrew their offer to provide services to the city.

The new appraiser is Don Paul Shearer Associates out of the Harrisburg-area, who submitted a proposal to provide appraisal services for a flat fee of $5,000. Appraisal of the property could take two months.

Don Shearer, who was in attendance at the meeting, said that the estimated timeframe for completion depends upon how quickly he can find information on similar historic buildings sold within the state.

He said putting together a reasonable value for historical municipal buildings can be difficult, which led to him providing an extended timeframe to complete appraisal. Two months is the maximum timeframe, Shearer said, but appraisal could be completed in one month.

City Engineer Jon Sander said that the appraisal of City Hall is needed for him to be able to recommend whether they renovate or liquidate the condemned building.

Council also approved final architectural design for the Brandon Park Bandshell July 8, with a total cost of $47,400. This comes after the design proposal from Gannett Fleming was tabled by council at the May 26 meeting. The tabled contract was valued at $41,000.

The proposal was tabled because the contract didn't provide services for final bidding to contractors once design work had been completed. It also didn't provide specific cost estimates on design work for a wheel chair lift, the building's ventilation system, or upgrades to the electrical system.

Gannett Fleming went back to provide those estimates, which are $30,700 for final design, including upgrades to the electrical and ventilation systems, and $12,600 for the design of the wheelchair lift. Bidding out to contractors added an additional $4,050 as well.

Councilmember Eric Beiter said he toured the building and saw mold, roof damage, and water stains. He was hopeful that, once completed, the renovated space would be used more frequently in city celebrations.

Both the Bandshell and City Hall contracts passed with a 6-0 vote.

