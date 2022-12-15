Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport City Council’s final standing meeting of the 2022 calendar year is scheduled to be held tonight, Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Originally planned to be in-person at the Trade and Transit Centre II, the winter storm has prompted officials to change the meeting to a virtual format.

Given winter storm warnings and advisories from both the National Weather Service and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, City Council considered the safety of everyone planning to attend and will hold the meeting remotely via Zoom.

Highlights of meeting agenda items include:

Ordinance adopting various operating budgets for the City of Williamsport including the General Fund, Capital Projects Fund, City Hall Operating Fund, Liquid Fuels Fund, Debt Service Fund, Act 13 Fund, & Pool Repair Fund

Ordinance of City of Williamsport, County of Lycoming & Commonwealth of Pennsylvania fixing the tax rate for all city purposes for the year 2023

Ordinance for the creation of an Emergency Fund for the City of Williamsport

Resolution releasing the City of Williamsport’s ARPA funds to the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority

The meeting will be live streamed on the City's YouTube channel, as well as on NorthcentralPa's Facebook page.

Members of the public wishing to participate in the meeting through limited courtesy of the floor or general comments from the public can email the City Clerk at cityclerk@cityofwilliamsport.org with requests and comments to be read into the record.

