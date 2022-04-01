Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport city council voted to approve the appointment of four members of the newly-created River Valley Transit Authority board on March 31.

The members are Trisha Marty, appointed to a one-year term; Richard Staimin, appointed to a two-year term; Chuck Crews, appointed to a three-year term; and Max Moore, appointed to a four-year term.

The vote for approval was five to one, with Council President Adam Yoder as the lone 'No' vote.

Council member Vince Pulizzi did question whether they should table the issue until they could reach out to the county and expand the board beyond city residents.

Mayor Derek Slaughter said they've already started the process of reaching out to others outside the city.

Adam Winder, River Valley Transit general manager, jumped in to explain further.

“Through the process of talking to other municipalities, they don’t want to be on board with this until the city cleans up their own mess,” Winder said. “I, unfortunately, strongly agree with those individuals that we need to clean up our mess ourselves first, then bring people on to a clean slate.”

Winder said that it’s “no secret” that RVT and the city will have to pay back money to the state and are under investigation by the State Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

One seat on the board still remains unfilled.

Other appointments approved at the meeting include Jennifer Dudek to a lifetime appointment on the Ways Garden Commission and Darline and Fred Keller to four-year and five-year terms respectively on the Historical Architectural Review Board (HARB).

All appointees were approved with a unanimous vote from the council members in attendance.

Council also approved tax firm UHY Advisors to handle oversight and compliance of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The services from UHY are for a three-year contract and will cost the city $85,000 a year.

Jack Reagan, UHY managing director, was at the meeting to explain the services UHY would be providing the city.

“I believe we have a lot to offer the city,” Reagan said. “The process we’ll go through is really three phases.”

Reagan said the first phase, which the city is in, is the “strategic phase” where some projects have been approved and others are being looked at.

“We’ll help you evaluate those for allowability under the regulations,” Reagan said.

Reagan said they would then move onto work with the legal and procurement officials, so the city has the correct information to make their report to the U.S. Treasury on a quarterly basis.

“As the spending is going on, we’re acting as your eyes and ears,” Reagan said. “We will be doing a risk-based approach, where we are evaluating the quality of the internal controls at the recipients.”

Council member Elizabeth Miele said, “he’s knowledgeable about the subject matter and speaks with great clarity.”

UHY was approved to provide oversight on the city’s ARPA funds with a unanimous vote.

Other developments at the meeting include the approval of Bassett Engineering to handle the inspection of the city’s concrete pours and street paving work for 2022. Peters Consultants was also approved to handle the design work for the Brandon Park baseball fields.

These services will cost the city $46,318 and $25,250 respectively.

Bassett Engineering was approved with a vote of four to two, with Council members Miele and Eric Beiter voting 'No.'

Peters Consultants was approved with a vote of five to one with Miele being the sole dissent.

Council member Jon Mackey said he wanted to make sure the plan was still for the ballfields to be used for official Little League play by next summer.

"The goal here is not two fields that we can just have pick-up game of baseball on," Mackey said. "The goal is officially sanctioned Little League baseball games will be able to be played."



