Williamsport, Pa. -- Two members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police were promoted on Monday, starting the week with new duties. Agent Jason Bolt received a promotion from Agent to Lieutenant. Laura Kitkto was promoted to Agent.

Chief Damon Hagan referenced the Bureau’s mission statement during the ceremony that took place Monday morning before a masked audience in City Hall’s Council Chambers, touching on the values of courage, commitment, integrity, loyalty, and professionalism, traits that Chief Hagan said he recognized in both of these individuals.

Among those witnessing the officers' promotions were a host of retired Williamsport Police department personnel, whose “attendance is a testament to the character of the officers here today,” said Chief Hagan.

The Bureau's mission statement instructs all officers to “enforce the law, preserve the peace, and provide effective police services with the intent of improving the quality of life for all citizens.” Extremely important in achieving these tasks is leadership, according to Chief Hagan, and as the new watch commander, Lieutenant Bolt is “among the best of all of us,” he said.

Jason Bolt has served with the bureau for 16 years; many of them as a patrol officer on all shifts. Bolt served as the school district’s resource office for 10 years, and spent the last four years on staff working as an agent in the Crime Investigation Unit.

“I look forward to being the best I can be for my guys,” said Lieutenant Bolt. “That’s all I can do.” Bolt’s family, including his father, wife, and two young sons were on hand to celebrate his promotion. The Lieutenant said he was most looking forward to being out on patrol with his officers again.

Agent Laura Kitko has been with the bureau since January of 2015 and has served on all three shifts. A native of East Stroudburg, Kitko graduated from Lycoming College with a double degree in criminal justice and Spanish and a minor in psychology.

After completing an internship with the Williamsport Police, she decided to stay in the area and took a job with the force. Kitko is the second woman to be promoted above the rank of police officer in the bureau’s 154 years. Agent Brittany Alexander was promoted Aug. 6, 2019, breaking the barrier and becoming the first woman in the organization’s history to achieve that rank.

As an agent, Kitko will focus specifically on Megan’s Law cases and weapons returns, said Chief Hagan. During the ceremony he praised the officer for her “calm under pressure.”

Agent Kitko said she is looking forward to continuing the investigations she actively started as a patrol officer.