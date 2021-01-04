Williamsport, Pa. -- The Williamsport Bureau of Police kicked off the new year by announcing promotions within the department.

Chief Damon Hagan noted a "passing of the torch from a leadership standpoint" in the Bureau. "Today, we celebrate the retirement of a truly brave man, our Assistant Chief Mark Sechrist. Thirty years to this day, he celebrates his retirement and, and many years and many, many great stories from those years," Hagan continued.

Assistant Chief Sechrist was promoted to that position in September of 2019.

After consultation with Mayor Slaughter in preparation for a budget, and given the amount of administrative work that the Bureau sees on a regular basis, Hagan said that rather than appointing an assistant chief to replace Sechrist, the WBP is restructuring to include two captains, or division commanders.

Receving promotions to Captain are Justin Snyder, a 14-year veteran of the force, and Jason Bolt, a 16-year veteran.

"Leadership means a lot to us in police work operations," said Hagan. "Literally lives are saved by having the right people in charge of critical decisions." Both Captains Snyder and Bolt have demonstrated outstanding leadership, according to Hagan. "To me, leadership is the ability to inspire others to achieve more than they thought they could.”

Captain Justin Snyder started his career in the patrol division. Soon after beginning, he served within in the Special Operations Group. Snyder eventually became a full-time undercover officer and served in that role for many years, according to Hagan.

Snyder also worked as a Task Force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and most recently for these past few years as an agent in the Criminal Investigation unit.

Snyder is also a longtime member and assistant team leader of the special response team, the Williamsport Bureau of Police's version of SWAT.

"Captain Snyder will now be in command of that unit as well in command of the investigative division," said Hagan. "He will command all of our agents, all of our major crimes investigations, and all of our internal investigations. He will also be in command central records and property evidence, and all of our special assignments, including special assignments involving the U.S. Marshals, school resource officer, and Narcotics Enforcement Unit officers who are assigned to work with county."

Captain Bolt is described as a natural leader, "with all of the ability in the world to do this next job and serve in this next role,” said Hagan.

Bolt served in patrol and as a school resource officer for nearly a decade. More recently he has served as an agent, and then as a lieutenant for approximately four months on the Bureau's nightwatch.

Bolt has also served as a part time Task Force officer with the FBI.

Both men indicated excitement for their roles and eagerness to continue to serve the residents of Willliamsport. Under Captain Bolt's guidance the force hopes to add a third K-9 Unit to the team, perhaps by the end of 2021.

Currently there are 47 officers serving the Williamsport Bureau of Police.