South Williamsport, Pa. – South Williamsport Fire Department and Williamsport Bureau of Fire are joining forces to improve fire response in South Williamsport, According to a temporary agreement between chief officers from both organizations, both teams will respond to all fire and EMS calls within the borough of South Williamsport.

“We are not immune to the negative trend of volunteerism in the fire and EMS services that is being seen across the nation, state, and here in the region,” said Tyler Dickson, chief, South Williamsport Fire Department. “We have come to a point where demand, especially for EMS services, is high, while manpower levels are low. Our people are our most essential resource and everyone in the volunteer community is tapping into a shrinking pool. This agreement with Williamsport allows us to take action to fill gaps in services ensuring that our residents get the help they need when they call 911.”

In 2021, the Pennsylvania Fire Chiefs Association testified before the state Senate’s Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee to highlight numerous problems facing volunteer fire departments, one of the most critical being a lack of firefighters, according to a release from the South Williamsport Fire Department.

The Association reported about 300,000 volunteer firefighters in Pa. in 1970, a value which dropped to 150,000 by 1985, and plummeted to 38,000 today. Because of these trends, many volunteer fire departments in Pa. are operating in “crisis mode," stated the release.

“This department and its membership have a long history of serving the community. We are trying our best to live up to our mission while strategically making decisions for sustaining the department into the future. We are facing some pretty big challenges moving forward and I’m hopeful this agreement is but one of the many steps to help us move in a positive direction,” added Chief Dickson.

South Williamsport Fire Department is a volunteer fire, rescue, and EMS department formed in May 2016 with the merger of the former Citizens Fire Company and First Ward Fire Company. South Williamsport Fire Department operates out of 573 Hastings St., South Williamsport.

South Williamsport Fire Department is looking for new recruits interested in serving the community. For more information, contact recruitment@southfire.org or visit SouthFire.org.



