Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport city council approved a resolution for engineering work on seven of the cross pipes in the levee system, voting to go with the highest bidder for the project.

City engineer Jon Sander called the pipes "the worst cross pipes in the system."

Engineering firm Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions was awarded the project for a cost of $66,500.

The other two bids the city received were for $42,000 and $50,000 respectively.

Sander said that despite Wood being the most expensive of the three bids the city received, their familiarity with the city’s levees and the need to move quickly on this made him feel that they were the correct firm for the job. Wood had also already completed preliminary design work on the system in 2019.

“We have some strong pressure from insurance to get the levee fixed,” Sander said.

The funds to fix the levees will come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies that the city received

Sander said that he had also spoken to the compliance manager for ARPA funds at UHY Advisors, and the project was deemed ARPA compliant.

The cross pipes that need repaired are all in the Newberry section of the city.

“There’s a certain amount of risk involved with this type of project, so you wouldn’t just want to give it to anyone,” Sander said.

Councilmember Elizabeth Miele said she agreed with keeping the work with Wood in this case, but that she’d like to see more diversity in the firms going forward.

“Small bites of the pie, so to speak, that can be taken on without knowledge of the full system — it would seem to me that we should be looking to diversify the portfolio,” Miele said.

Councilmember Adam Yoder seconded what Miele said.

“Competition will very much, down the road, keep a lot of other vendors honest,” Yoder said.

The vote to give Wood the contract was passed unanimously.

Another event during the meeting was the appointment of Don Lundy to the redevelopment authority.

Lundy, a prominent business owner in the city, was confirmed unanimously, but Miele said that, with one seat on the authority still open, it should be someone with less of a vested business interest in the city

“I think we have two out of five individuals on the redevelopment authority that have a substantial number of business interests in the community,” Miele said. “It would be my recommendation that the next appointment that we make be someone unlikely to be conflicted in decision-making processes.”

Council also unanimously approved Andree Philips' reappointment to the water authority for another five-year term.

