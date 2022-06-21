Williamsport, Pa. —Williamsport Area High School Principal has been charged with 30 counts of sexual intercourse with a student, according to a public court summary on the Pennsylvania Justice Portal.

Dr. Roger Weaver Freed, who was named principal during an April 4 school board meeting, was released on $175,000 unsecured bail following a preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey on June 21.

According to a public court summary, Freed was charged with 30 counts of third-degree felony school-intercourse/sexual contact with student, second-degree felony sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and third-degree misdemeanor sell/furnish liquor to minors.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Docket sheet

