Williamsport, Pa. – With the Nov. 3 General Election less than a week away, people across the United States are scrambling to mail their ballots, find their polling places, and make a plan to vote.

While some areas have failed to ensure adequate access to voting locations, other cities have worked hard to ensure their local citizens will be able to cast their vote in one of the most historic elections in U.S History.

Among the top 20 most voter-friendly cities in the country, is Williamsport, according to a recent study by Insurify, an online insurance company platform. The study ranked Williamsport at #14 in the list of 20 voter-friendly cities.

The study compared cities across the country on factors like mail-in voting infrastructure, historical voter turnout, and USPS services per capita. Using data from sources like the MIT Election Data and Science Lab, U.S. Census Bureau, and the Brookings Institute, the study created a composite score to determine the most voter-friendly cities in the United States for the 2020 election.

Across all U.S. cities, Williamsport scored 41 percent higher than the national average on a composite score including factors such as mail-in voting infrastructure, historical voter turnout, and USPS services per capita, earning an A- overall rating.

Voting is an essential right guaranteed to all U.S. citizens. For many, the ability to cast their vote is not always an easy task.

Many large cities have limited numbers of polling places making it difficult for some people to get to their assigned spot. The hours of polling places can also present problems for individuals who work long shifts or have multiple jobs.

This year, a national shortage of poll workers has further limited polling place availability. Increased demand for mail-in voting combined with a lack of ballot drop off sites (and, in some cases, the destruction of those drop-off sites) has presented a new set of complications for voters.

In spite of the many difficulties voters face, a record-breaking voter turn out is anticipated for the 2020 election as young and old voters alike take to the polls to make their voices heard.