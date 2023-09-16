Franklin County, Pa. — A wildlife rehabilitation center offered updates this week on its most famous patient — one half of a flamingo duo blown into Pennsylvania during a recent hurricane.

On Friday, the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center addressed a lot of the questions they've received since taking in the tropical bird earlier this week. They assured the public the flamingo has been receiving the unique care that it needs in order to heal.

“This is a very stressful time for our team as we want the best for the flamingo, and have the bird's best interests in mind,” shared the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in a Facebook post.

Because of the condition of the injured bird, they are waiting until it makes a full recovery before it is released back into the wild.

“This injury will take some time to see if the skin granulates properly, how much tissue, tendon and nerve damage was done by the snapping turtle. This wound needs to stay clean and monitored consistently with bandage changes," they explained.

“We are currently working with an amazing team that specialize and work with Flamingos on a daily basis. Their support and guidance for the husbandry, foods, handling and normal behavior has been so valuable," the post continued.

Public interest in the second flamingo, which remains in the pond where the pair was first spotted, has been high, Raven Ridge employees noted.

The wildlife center considered bringing in the other bird, but decided against it for its safety. The stress of trying to capture and contain the bird could kill, they explained.

They also didn't want to risk "breaking legs or wings and the hazards of the individuals trying to catch a bird that can fly,” the post explained.

The specialists assured the public they've received daily updates on the bird via the landowner where the private pond is located.

“The Rehabilitator and landowner are in contact every day to make sure the bird on her property is okay, doing well and not in need of help or assistance,” the post said.

The birds were compromised to begin with since they're out of their natural element, officials noted. Their normal food source isn't available and the birds have been stressed after traveling through the hurricane.

The wildlife center is working closely with the state Game Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for a plan of action moving forward with the flamingo.

"We continue to try and manage the high quantity of phone calls, emails, Facebook messages, comments as we are also providing quality care for our current and new patients. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we try to save this beautiful flamingo!” the post said.

“We would like to thank our followers and supporters for your encouragement, inquiries, concerns and monetary support. We are so blessed to have an amazing backing during this unique situation,” shared the Wildlife Center.

