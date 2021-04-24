Clinton County Wildfire

At left: Google Maps image. At right: Fire stock image.

Tylersville, Pa. – Emergency crews from three counties responded to a wildfire on Friday in Logan Township, Clinton County.

According to the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services, a wildfire was reported around 2:45 p.m. at Johnson Lane and Summer Mountain Road. Crews battled the blaze until 9:06 p.m.

The following fire departments responded, according to emergency services:

Clinton County

  • Station 13 (Sugar Valley - Loganton)
  • Station 17 (Nittany Valley - Lamar)
  • Station 11 (Lamar Township - Salona)
  • Station 9 (Beech Creek/Blanchard)
  • Station 6 (Lock Haven - Citizen Hose)
  • Station 5 (Dunnstown)
  • Station 4 (Mill Hall)
  • Station 3 (Castanea)
  • Station 21 (Goodwill Hose)

Lycoming County

  • Station 6 (Nippenose Valley)

Centre County

  • Station 18 (Millheim Fire Company)
  • Station 19 (Miles Township Fire Company)

It is not immediately known how many acres were involved in the fire. This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

