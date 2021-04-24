Tylersville, Pa. – Emergency crews from three counties responded to a wildfire on Friday in Logan Township, Clinton County.
According to the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services, a wildfire was reported around 2:45 p.m. at Johnson Lane and Summer Mountain Road. Crews battled the blaze until 9:06 p.m.
The following fire departments responded, according to emergency services:
Clinton County
- Station 13 (Sugar Valley - Loganton)
- Station 17 (Nittany Valley - Lamar)
- Station 11 (Lamar Township - Salona)
- Station 9 (Beech Creek/Blanchard)
- Station 6 (Lock Haven - Citizen Hose)
- Station 5 (Dunnstown)
- Station 4 (Mill Hall)
- Station 3 (Castanea)
- Station 21 (Goodwill Hose)
Lycoming County
- Station 6 (Nippenose Valley)
Centre County
- Station 18 (Millheim Fire Company)
- Station 19 (Miles Township Fire Company)
It is not immediately known how many acres were involved in the fire. This report will be updated as more information becomes available.