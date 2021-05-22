Several Lycoming County fire departments recently worked together to bring a wildfire under control in Plunketts Creek Township.

Plunketts Creek Township Fire Department and Montoursville Fire Department were among the crews that responded to the wild land fire on Wednesday afternoon.

"Our brush crew along with other members who were nearby the incident responded and worked for several hours," the Montoursville Fire Department said.

The fire was brought under control by late afternoon with help from a number of assisting agencies.

"Thank you to all the departments for the assistance," the Plunketts Creek Township Fire Department said.