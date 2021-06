Students from West Scranton High School were dismissed Tuesday morning when a bobcat was found to be running loose in the building. The problem was, it wasn’t a bobcat.

The cat, identified through a microchip, is an exotic breed of housecat called a Clouded Jack cat. Clouded Jacks do closely resemble bobcats, which explains why, when seen on the school surveillance camera, the cat was mistakenly identified.

The cat, named Kakashi, has been reunited with its family.