Harley Township, Pa. – In April 2018, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Milton found the body of a deceased male in a residence in Harley Township. Three years later, the man's former wife has been charged with his murder.

Myrle Evelyn Miller (formerly, Myrle Nichols), 76, of Winfield, Pa. was charged with first degree murder in connection to the 2018 investigation on May 27, 2021.

On April 15, 2018, John Wendell Nichols, 77, of Millmont, Pa., was found deceased in his residence in Harley Township, Union County. Following an initial investigation, a toxicology report determined Nichols had died due to an overdose of a lethal dose of the prescription medication, Verapamil, according to PSP Milton.

Verapamil was not prescribed to Nichols, but it was prescribed to his wife Myrle Miller (then, Nichols), according to PSP Milton.

In addition to First Degree Murder, Miller is also charged with dealing in proceeds of Unlawful Activity, Insurance Fraud, Theft by Deception, Forgery, and Perjury.

Miller was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Mensch without bail and was transported to Union County Jail at 4 p.m. on May 27, 2021.