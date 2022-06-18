Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who was angry with her husband for allegedly driving drunk tackled him in the street, put a chokehold on him, and bit him, police say.

Renee Morris, 30, is now facing felony and assault charges for the fight that reportedly left her husband bloody, scratched, and bruised.

State Police spotted the fracas while on patrol in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street on June 11 around 3 a.m. They stopped to break it up and called Bloomsburg Officer Nicholas Thorpe, who arrived to find Morris' husband, Nathanael, with "significant" injuries, court papers say.

Those include a bloody lip, scratches on his neck, shoulder, and chest, and a bite mark under his arm, Thorpe said.

The Morrises and their minor son, along with friends Ronald DeFrain and Dathan Inman, had all been to a concert earlier that night and the argument began in the car, DeFrain said. Renee accused her husband of driving drunk and began yelling at him and punching him, so DeFrain offered to drive, he said.

After they switched seats though, Renee allegedly continued to attack Nathanael and grabbed his throat to the degree that Inman had to intervene and push Renee off her husband.

Once they got back to the Morris' home on E. Fourth Street, Renee and their son went into the house and Nathanael tried to get in the car to leave, charges state. That's when Renee came charging out of the house and tackled him, slamming them both into the street, DeFrain told police. She bit his arm and again grabbed his throat until the two men were able to pull her off, he said.

When questioned, Renee admitted she had strangled him and said "it was good he had injuries because she had acted in what she described as self-defense," Thorpe said.

Renee appeared to have only a minor abrasion on her chin and red marks near her chest, along with a scrape on her thigh and ankle, police reports say.

Nathanael told police he didn't want any charges brought against his wife and he just wanted to be able to leave, but Thorpe informed him they were "past that point" and he would be filing charges.

Morris was charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.