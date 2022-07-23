Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County commissioners approved millions in funding Thursday for the construction of a new public safety complex and magistrate building in Jersey Shore.

The vote comes days after the county's coroner, Charles Kiessling, expressed frustration on Facebook about his long wait for new facilities and storage for the coroner's office.

The commissioners approved the allocation of $1 million for the construction of the new magistrate building and $1.5 million in grant funding for the construction of a new public safety complex to be used by the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police.

This comes amid regionalization talks to add Old Lycoming, Hepburn, and several other municipalities to TVRPD.

Tiadaghton Police Chief Nathan Deremar said that he expects the size of the department to double next year, and they currently cover 175 miles. He says this makes them the department with the largest coverage area in Pennsylvania.

Commissioners committed to new facility

The county is still searching for a new building and is committed to getting the coroner a new home, said Commissioner Richard Mirabito.

They had found a new home for the coroner and his staff, but after having a second appraisal done on the facility, they were legally unable to purchase the building, according to Commissioner Scott Metzger.

The second appraisal came in at between $1.7 and $1.9 million, with the landowner asking for $3.5 million. The first appraisal came in at $4.3 million.

“I guess the first appraisal on the building for $4.3 million got lost,” Kiessling said.

Mirabito said the problem with the first appraisal was a misunderstanding that led the appraiser to include planned renovations instead of appraising the building as it was. The commissioners didn’t use the same appraiser for the second round because they worried that appraiser wouldn’t be “objective” enough, according to Mirabito.

This comes after calls for new facilities by the coroner dating back to a feasibility study done in 2012, according Kiessling. The coroner was just asking last month for new facilities so autopsies could be performed locally instead of travellng to Allentown. This was not the first time Kiessling has asked for a new building.

Kiessling also made a post on Facebook July 19 that read, “I am loosing (sic) the commissioners will purchase a building for my office by this winter.”

The post also asked those with garage space to call the coroner as Kiessling’s office still needs to find a location to house vehicles for the winter.

Kate Nickles, who works in the coroner’s office, responded to Kiessling's post.

“Our office continues to be beaten down,” Nickles wrote. “We will not only be looking for places for the trucks for winter but indefinitely for our new Safe Kids trailer.”

The commissioners will be meeting with landowners about the potential to purchase a lot to construct a new building that would house the coroner and the Williamsport magistrate, Metzger said at Thursday's meeting. If the deal goes through, the building could be completed within a year.

“It wouldn’t need to be retrofitted to the coroner's needs,” Metzger said. “It would be exactly what the coroner needs.”

The prospect of building a new facility could cost upwards of $10 million, Kiessling said.

Kiessling, referring to himself as a “penny pincher” that built his office's first truck, said he has always looked to save taxpayers money.

“Unfortunately, I can’t save county tax dollars on a building that meets our needs,” Kiessling said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.