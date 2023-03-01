Montoursville, Pa. — More than 100 projects are anticipated to be underway at the start of road construction season, according to PennDOT District 3 engineers.

The district highlighted some of the planned 109 projects, both continued and new projects, throughout the nine-county region during their annual construction overview on Wednesday.

"There are over 4,500 miles of state-owned roadway in the district," said District 3 Executive Eric High. In terms of distance, High likened the miles of road network to driving from Harrisburg to Las Vegas and then back again.

District 3 region spans Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties.

PennDOT expects to invest more than $275 million this year in projects, the department said. Projects include rehabilitating, reconstructing, and resurfacing 162 miles of highways and working on 31 bridge projects.

“A well-maintained, sustainable transportation system is a key component of the economic vitality of the state,” High said. “Investment in our transportation system is an investment in our future.”

According to PennDOT, 162 miles of highway projects include 122 miles of resurfacing, 30 miles of restoration, two miles of reconstruction, and eight miles of new construction. The new construction is all related to the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CVST) project.

Notable projects that will continue this year include:

CSVT in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties ($900 million)

Route 104 bridge rehabilitation over Mahantango Creek in Chapman Township, Snyder County ($3.1 million)

Route 154 repair of a soil slide at World’s End State Park in Forks Township, Sullivan County ($2.7 million)

Route 199 reconstruction from Satterlee Street to the New York state line in Athens and Sayre boroughs, Bradford County, ($16.4 million)

Route 220 safety, access management and bridge improvements from Route 287 in Piatt Township to Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) ramp in Woodward Township, Lycoming County ($41 million)

Route 339 resurfacing and widening of 2.1 miles between Smith Hollow Road and the Nescopeck Borough line, Columbia County ($11.5 million)

Focus on bridges

Did you know, Tioga County has the most bridges in the district with 522, while Montour has the fewest with 133? Bradford County has the highest percentage of bridges that rate "poor," according to PennDOT.

PennDOT reports that 54 of the 2000 bridges are rated "poor," one of the lowest percentages in the state.

What does poor indicate? "Poor-rated does not mean the bridge is unsafe," according to Ken Bair, assistant district executive, maintenance. "It indicates one of the three major components—the deck, the superstructure, or the substructure—was identified as in need of repair during an inspection."

Bridges that are rated in poor condition receive inspections yearly, every six months, or even every month, depending on the level of deterioration. Generally, bridges are inspected every two years, and new bridges can go four years between inspections, Bair said.

Focus on safety

PennDOT reported 51 fatalities on the roads in District 3 in 2022. Adherence to speed limits, use of seat belts, and motorcyclists' use of helmets factored into many of the fatalities reported in the district.

According to Bair, 15% of travelers do not wear seatbelts, but more than 50% of motorists who were killed were not wearing seatbelts.

Notable upcoming projects by county

Bradford County

Route 6 rehabilitation between Sugar Creek and Gulf Road in Troy Township, Bradford County, ($6.5 million)

Bridge preservation project of the bridges carrying Route 1041 (James Street) over the North Branch of the Susquehanna River in Wysox and North Towanda Township and Route 6 over Mill Creek in West Burlington Township, Bradford County, ($2.2 million)

Columbia County

Route 11 mill and resurface of 1.7 miles between Briar Creek and the Berwick Borough line in Briar Creek Borough, Columbia County, ($1.6 million)

Route 93 bridge preservation over the North Branch of the Susquehanna River in Berwick Borough, Columbia County, ($3.1 million)

Lycoming County

Route 15 mill and resurface between Hastings Street and Market Street in South Williamsport Borough and Old Montgomery Pike Road in Armstrong Township, Lycoming County, ($2.6 million)

Interstate 180 mill and resurface of 13.3 miles between Route 2049 (Lycoming Mall Road) in Muncy Township and Warrensville Road in Loyalsock Township. Work also includes removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges, Lycoming County, ($11.4 million)

Route 220 bridge improvement project of six bridges (two over Antlers Lane, two over Ramp A to West Fourth Street and two over the SEDA-COG railroad tracts) in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County, ($17.9 million)

Route 2014 bridge replacement over Bennetts Run and an intersection improvement project on Route 2045 (Fairfield Road) including installation of permanent traffic signals at three intersections on Fairfield Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County, ($7.8 million)

Route 4001 bridge rehabilitation over Little Pine Creek in Pine Township, Lycoming County, ($12 million)

Montour County

Interstate 80 restoration project between Route 3013 (Mexico Road) and Route 54 in Liberty and Valley Townships, Montour County, ($53 million)

Route 2008 mill and resurface of 1.5 miles between Cherry Street in Danville Borough and Byrd Avenue in Mahoning Township, Montour County, ($1.6 million)

Northumberland County

Route 11 (Water Street) mill and resurface between King Street and C Street in Northumberland Borough; Route 61 (Front Street) mill and resurface between Church Street and the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in the City of Sunbury; and Route 147 mill and resurface between the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in the City of Sunbury and Brush Valley Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, ($2.9 million)

Route 54 resurfacing and slope repairs between the Montour County line to Boyd Station in Riverside Borough and Rush Township, Northumberland County, ($2.2 million)

Snyder County

Route 104 mill and resurface of 0.6 miles between Dinius Avenue and Water Tower Road in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County, ($350,000)

Route 522 mill and resurface of 1 mile between Willow Avenue and Swinehart Drive in Middleburg Borough and Franklin Township, Snyder County, ($700,000)

Sullivan County

Route 487 bridge replacement over Birch Creek in Cherry Township, Sullivan County, ($3.2 million)

Tioga County

Route 6, Route 660, and Route 4002 (Charleston Road) intersection realignment project in Charleston Township, Tioga County, ($2.7 million)

Route 15 bridge preservation of the bridge over Mill Creek in Lawrence Township, Tioga County, ($1.3 million)

Route 49 bridge preservation over Baldwin Creek in Lawrence Township, Tioga County, ($824,000)

Union County

Route 15 mill and resurface, including removal of the railroad tracks and mill and resurface of Route 1005 (Hospital Drive) between Route 15 and JPM Road in Kelly Township, Union County, ($2.9 million)

Route 304 mill and resurface 0.5 miles between Route 45 and Orchard Lane and 0.2 miles of Route 2004 (Maple Street) between Route 304 and Second Street in Mifflinburg Borough, Union County, ($2.5 million)

Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project

The CSVT project continues to progress, which will address safety and congestion concerns on the Route 11/15 corridor in Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties, according to PennDOT.

Traffic counts indicate that CVST is doing what it was intended, Matthew Beck assistan plans engineer, said, by removing through-traffic from SR 15 in Lewisburg. Overall, daily total traffic and truck volume is 30% less.

Counts also show reduced traffic on Rt. 45. And in Northumberland, along Rt. 405/147, daily total traffic is 40% less, while truck traffic is 70% less, Beck reported.

The CVST project is divided into Northern and Southern sections.

Three of the four contracts have been completed with the Northern Section, which connects Route 15 at Winfield to the existing four-lane highway south of Route 45/147 interchange.

The Northern Section was opened to traffic in the summer of 2022.

Related reading:

The Southern Section project involves the construction of roughly 6-miles of new four-lane, limited-access highway connecting Route 11/15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 (and the CSVT Northern Section) south of Winfield, Snyder County.

Construction of the Southern Section is estimated to cost $360 million and is planned to be completed through three contracts:

Contract one, earthwork, started in the summer of 2022. Final design work is ongoing to develop plans for the second and third construction contracts.

Contract two, for structures, is tentatively scheduled to be bid in late 2023.

Contract three, for paving and interchanges, will be scheduled at a later date. The roadway is anticipated to be open to traffic in 2027.

"As in all areas of life, inflation has impacted the costs associated with constructon projects," said High. "PennDOT is seeing relatively large inflationary impacts having an affect on project costs."

Costs for the CVST project have increased by $40 million. "Fortunately we received a $60 million grant via the bipartisan infrastructure law, passed in 2022 which added $170.5 million to base funding from 2022 to 2026," High said.

The rise in costs of materials has not forced PennDOT to abandon or scale back on planned construction projects, according to High.

PennDOT and the driving community

During Wednesday's District 3 2023 overview, High compared major road construction projects to a homeowner's kitchen or bath remodel. "They're an inconvenience during the project, but make things much better once they're finished," he said.

To keep the community informed, PennDOT shares updates on any major planned road project in multiple ways, said Maggie Baker, the District 3 community relations coordinator. The district shares press releases with the media, posts updates on their website, and promotes 511PA, an interactive map that shows traffic delay warnings, road closures, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 live traffic cameras.

Information from 511PA is available by calling 5-1-1, downloading an app for any smartphone, following regional Twitter updates, or using the 511PA website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.