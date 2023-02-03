Reprinted from AccuWeather.com

If the movement of the high-altitude balloon observed over the Billings, Montana area on Wednesday evening is primarily based upon atmospheric winds as opposed to any other maneuvering mechanism, AccuWeather meteorologists report that the upper-level winds can result in the balloon drifting across parts of the Central and Eastern US through the coming days.

STORY: China Claims Balloon Over The U.S. is a Weather Research "Civilian Airship" The Blew Off Course

Utilizing AccuWeather’s largest database of foundational weather data available from any source globally, AccuWeather meteorologists reviewed detailed observations of current atmospheric winds as well as numerous forecast models.

Although it is not clear the exact altitude that the balloon is flying, many high-altitude balloons typically fly at an altitude of 60,000 feet or even higher. At this level, such balloons fly above the jet stream (the fast-moving current of air which guides the movement of weather systems) and above the altitude at which commercial airlines would fly.

Based on the upper-level winds occurring now and the expected winds over the coming days, after being observed near Billings, Montana on Wednesday evening, the balloon could be located on Friday near Missouri and southern Illinois. Upper-level winds can guide the balloon southeastward and eventually eastward overhead the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday morning and off the East Coast by Saturday evening.

If the balloon was flying at a higher altitude, its direction of travel could have been very different because of varying winds higher up in the atmosphere. For example, if the balloon was flying at an altitude greater than 70,000 feet it could have taken a track to the west from Montana, instead traversing the corridor from the Intermountain West to Northern California.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.