With the fate of Roe V. Wade hanging in the balance after the Supreme Court draft leak, here's where the current 2022 Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates stand on abortion rights.

The draft opinion, if it were to be published as a final opinion, would send the fight for abortion rights access to the state level. The decision would open the door for GOP-controlled legislatures to pass a law restricting or banning abortions. State governors would then have the ultimate decision on whether to sign or veto bills that come across their desks.

The only Democratic candidate for governor in Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, said that “stakes could not be higher” for the race at this point.

Shapiro, in statements made during a media call on May 3, said he would veto any bill that alters existing abortion law in Pennsylvania. This puts him in line with current Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, who has made similar comments in the past.

“It’s about protecting what we have,” said Shapiro.

Current state law allows for abortions to be performed for any reason—other than to decide gender—for the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. However, patients are required to undergo state-sanctioned counseling and wait 24 hours before making a final decision. Parental consent is also required.

Shapiro said he views the decision from the Supreme Court as an indication of failure to “codify Roe” into law in Washington D.C.

The nine Republican candidates all support restrictions of some form. Some support outright bans. Other variations include length of time before the procedure would become prohibited and whether to allow exceptions for cases involving rape and incest.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, who has consistently been the frontrunner in polls, is already the lead sponsor for a bill that would ban abortions after six weeks without an exception for rape, incest, or if the pregnancy is a danger to the pregnant person. This was the first piece of legislation he introduced to the senate upon taking office in 2019.

Mastriano cited this record during the April 27 Republican Gubernatorial Debate that also included former State Rep. Lou Barletta, former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, and businessman and former Delaware County Councilmember Dave White.

Mastriano, in a post on his Facebook page, said the general assembly should vote on his “heartbeat bill” as soon as the ruling is official.

Barletta said, during the debate, he would sign any bill that restricts abortion access if it permits exceptions for rape, incest, or if the pregnancy becomes medically dangerous.

“As a governor, I would sign any bill that comes to my desk that would protect the life of the unborn,” Barletta said.

McSwain said during the debate he also supports those three exceptions.

After the Supreme Court leak, McSwain commented on Twitter.

“If true, this is, of course, the correct decision, both constitutionally and morally,” McSwain said, “but, this leak is an outrageous attack on the court.”

White said, during the debate, that he did not support the exceptions.

“I believe the sanctity of life and I would be a governor that would protect life. No exceptions,” White said.

Mastriano, Barletta, and White all agreed in the debate that doctors that violate any abortion ban should be held criminally liable. McSwain said it would depend on the law. White and Barletta also said that those receiving the procedure should receive counseling.

In a different debate held April 19, retired surgeon Nche Zama said he supports a total abortion ban. That is without timelines or exceptions.

“I believe that life begins at conception,” Zama said. “We cannot be wishy-washy about human lives.”

State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said during that same debate that he would support a six week ban that include the three exceptions. He cited his voting record on the matter.

Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale said he supports a total ban on abortions.

“I pray that Roe versus Wade is overturned, and the power is restored back to the states,” Gale said, “there’s no gray area when it comes to life.”

Charlie Gerow, a political consultant, said he’d sign a six-week ban.

Finally, former U.S. Rep Melissa Hart cited her voting record on the issue and noted “uniformity among the candidates.”

She said on Twitter following the leak, in response to Shapiro’s fundraising efforts, that abortion is “the American genocide of unborn children.”

