Valentine's Day is widely regarded as "the worst" by bitter singles and people who are mad about mass-produced cards, so why do we even celebrate it? The answer to Valentine's Day's existence and the way that we celebrate it today goes back to three things: the Roman Catholic Church hating on Roman pagans' shenanigans; Catholics recycling pagan holidays; and Geoffrey Chaucer.

Prior to the existence of Christianity, ancient Romans celebrated a holiday called Lupercalia each year from February 13 through 15. To understand Lupercalia, it is necessary to know three aspects of ancient Roman culture: they were really into wolves; they loved booze; and they were much more accepting of public nudity than most modern societies.

Priests of Lupercus, a wolf god resembling the Greek god Pan, would spend this holiday running around drunk, nude, and slapping women with the flayed skin of sacrificed goats and dogs. Being slapped with the skin was considered a blessing that would fend off bad vibes and enhance fertility.

Lupercalia endured for quite some time, even when other pagan holidays were banned or repurposed into Christian feasts. In 354, the earliest recorded year when Roman Christians celebrated Christmas as an annual feast on December 25, the very same Roman Christians celebrated Lupercalia earlier in the year (albeit a more tame version).

Pope Gelasius I is credited with putting an end to Lupercalia and instating the Feast of Saint Valentine on February 14, 496 - that's 227 years after Saint Valentine was beheaded.

Records of Saint Valentine describe him illegally officiating Christian weddings, but the Feast of Saint Valentine largely remained unrelated to romance for hundreds of years.

Everything changed in the Middle Ages when the famed poet Chaucer wrote flowery prose about birds making flirty noises at each other on Saint Valentine's Day.

Chaucer was a trendsetter. Other authors, notably including William Shakespeare, jumped all over the concept of Saint Valentine's Day as a time for cutesy romance. The trend was unstoppable. Enamored Brits and other Europeans began sending each other paper cards on the Feast of Saint Valentine each year, which became so popular that factories began mass producing cards.

Thanks, Chaucer.

Cards were the stars of Valentine's Day until the 1800s when a familiar name in candy, Cadbury, began producing beautiful heart-shaped boxes of chocolate bonbons for Valentine's Day. The Victorians ate it up literally and figuratively. The boxes were a hit and customers often kept them as keepsakes long after the chocolates had been eaten.

At about the same time, two brothers named Oliver and Daniel Chase created wafer-like candies with little rhymes stamped on them - the precursors to modern Conversation Hearts. Conversation Hearts (essentially) as we know them today hit the market in 1901 and have endured as a Valentine's Day favorite.

According to data collected by CandyStore.com over the last 13 years using their own sales numbers and those of industry partners, these two 1800s candy innovations remain the most popular Valentine's Day candies. While overall Valentine's Day spending is expected to drop significantly for 2021 due to COVID-19, industry experts anticipate an increase in candy sales in lieu of restaurant reservations, nights at the cinema, and other pleasantries of which the pandemic is depriving us.

The Valentine's Day candy ecosystem saw a tremendous disruption in 2019 and 2020 when Spangler Candy Company, which purchased the brand rights to the Sweethearts brand Conversation Hearts from the defunct Necco, Inc., couldn't keep up with demand. The company produced no candy hearts in 2019 and a very limited run in 2020, but the sweet treats should be available in full capacity this year.

In the absence of Sweethearts, M&Ms rose up as a Valentine's fave and secured the number one spot in Pennsylvania.

Now that Sweethearts are back, can M&Ms keep the title, or will these Victorian dandies take it back?