Blossburg, Pa. – The Blossburg Memorial Library is currently open with shortened hours on Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. The library's popular Grab and Go service will continue on Tuesdays through Fridays, beginning each day at noon.

When coming into the facility, please remember to wear a mask and limit your time in the library to browsing and essential computer use only. Library staff ask that children under the age of 13 be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times.

Things may look a bit different right now, but what hasn't changed is the library's commitment to the communities it serves and to its patrons. The staff hopes to see everybody soon at the library and give you the best library services possible with a smile! Stop by to say hi and check something out!

The incredible Friends of the Library Basket Raffle is being held throughout the entire month of November. Tickets are available during open hours, through Grab and Go, by phone, and through staff and members of the Friends of the Library. Tickets may also be purchased by mailing in or dropping off a check to the Friends of the Library. Staff members will fill in tickets for you as long as you provide the basket numbers that you want tickets for, your name, and your phone number. Tickets are $1 each.

Businesses and individuals have generously donated many baskets to the raffle - there's something for everyone. The baskets can also make great gifts, so be generous! All baskets are posted on the library's Facebook page.

The Blossburg Memorial Library Book Club returns on Tuesday, November 24 at 4 p.m. The group will discuss Suzanne Rindell's novel, The Other Typist, an addictive thriller that takes place in 1920's New York City. Copies are available to borrow at the library. Anyone can join the discussion, even if they have not read the book.

Call the library at (570) 638-2197 or email blosslibcirculation@gmail.com for Grab and Go services, raffle tickets, or other information. Also, remember that e-books and other resources are available for free through the library's website.