Lewisburg, Pa. - Rohrer Bus, a local school transportation company that provides busing for 20 districts around central and northeast Pennsylvania, is celebrating the unsung heroes who keep children safe, and who quite literally drive the future forward: school bus drivers.

Driving a school vehicle is not always the most glamorous job, but without bus and van drivers, millions of kids would be left without reliable transportation to school.

School bus and van drivers ensure that every member of the next generation has an equal opportunity to access education.

School vehicle drivers are the first friendly face, other than family, that kids see in the morning, and the last they see in the afternoon before heading home.

“I would tell you it’s probably one of the most rewarding things you’ll ever do,” Says Joy Hurley, school bus driver for Cumberland Valley School District. “It just makes your heart happy, and you know that you’re making a different to those kids on the bus.”

As the school year draws to an end for school districts around Pennsylvania, Rohrer Bus invites all members of the community to celebrate the work of bus drivers or just have a bit of fun by getting behind the steering wheel themselves. Those interested in test driving a school bus can do so this weekend at:

Sat., Aug. 7, 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. in the following locations:

Rohrer Bus Selinsgrove parking lot, 2585 State Rt. 522, Selinsgrove (Keystone Builder's Lot across from the old Police Barracks)

Linntown Elementary/Intermediate School, 1951 Washington Ave, Lewisburg

Harvest Union County Church Parking Lot, 115 Freedom Rd., Mifflinburg

Individuals can try their hand at driving a school bus as long as they are at least 21 years of age and hold a valid driver’s license. This is a free, no strings attached opportunity and individuals with children are invited to bring them along.

Applications will be available on-site for those who are interested in signing up for the job.

Guests will be given a tour around the school bus, educated about the various buttons and controls, and guided through the test drive course by a professional School Bus Trainer. those intetested will be behind the wheel of a modern school bus, with comfortable driver seating and an automatic transmission.

Health and safety precautions will be taken in accordance with CDC and state guidance which includes wearing a face mask while on a bus.

Rohrer Bus said they hope that their Test Drive a School Bus events help the public gain a new appreciation for what school bus drivers do every day, but also show everyone that driving a large school bus is not as intimidating as it seems.

“Don’t let your fear get to you,” attests Katie Bowers, assistant supervisor and bus driver for Cumberland Valley School District. “Don’t be afraid, go for it, try it. There is no harm in trying it…and you’ll find out, once you do, you won’t want to leave that driver’s seat.”

