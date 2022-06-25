Millions of car accidents happen in the United States every year. Most people have an idea of what to do if they're involved in a car accident, but what if they're just a bystander? Witnesses can be vital to helping law enforcement officials and claims adjusters understand what happened.

If you're a witness to a car accident, here are six things you should do according to Erie Insurance Group:

Get out of harm's way

Before anything else, make sure that you're in a safe place: away from the crash and where other drivers can't accidentally hit you. If you witness the accident while driving yourself, put on your hazard lights before getting out of your car. If there are hazards like a downed power line, broken glass, or fluid leakage from vehicles, remain in your car until first responders arrive.

Help to secure the scene

If you have flares or emergency triangles, set them up to warn other drivers about the accident scene. Don't use flares if there appears to be a gas leak.

Call 911

Even if the crash doesn't seem that bad, call 911 in case the drivers involved in the crash can't or won't.

Check on the victims

Let victims know that help is on the way. Don't move crash victims around unless you are a trained medical professional.

Take photos

If it's safe to do so, take pictures. Victims, claims adjusters, and law enforcement officers may make good use of the pictures.

Give a statement or offer contact information

When the police arrive, give a statement about what you witnessed. If the police don't show up, give contact information to the victims in case an insurance company needs to speak to a witness.

If your car was damaged, call your insurance company as soon as possible.

